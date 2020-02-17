Hazel J. Brown
Hazel J. Brown

(1927-2020)

WATERLOO -- Hazel June Brown, 92, of Waterloo, died at home Sunday, Feb. 16.

She was born Aug. 10, 1927, in Waterloo, daughter of Clarence and Norma Eimers Newville. She married Cecil Brown on Nov. 29, 1954, in Elk Point, S.D.; he died Sept. 24, 1985.

Hazel graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1944. She had worked for Hawkeye Steel and John Deere.

Hazel volunteered at Allen Hospital for 26 years. She was the past president of the Allen Memorial Hospital Auxiliary and  also was the 2016 recipient of the Mayor's Volunteer Award.

Survived by: four daughters, Amy (Terry) Root, Nancy (Jack) Markussen, Peggy (Garry) Miller‚ and Sarah (Chuck) Yagla, all of Waterloo; two sons, Art Brown of Clairmont‚ and Lee (Cindie) Brown of Waterloo; a daughter-in-law, Vera Brown of Waterloo; 11 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: her parents; husband; one son, Frank Brown; one grandson, Stacey Brown; one great-granddaughter, Whitley Brown; three brothers, Darrell, Lewis, and Clarence Newville; and a sister, Virginia Krause.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at Locke Funeral Home, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, and one hour before services Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorials: may be directed to UnityPoint Hospice or Allen College.

Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.

