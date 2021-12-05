Hazel Grace Scheppele

CEDAR FALLS-Hazel G. Scheppele passed away on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at the Deery Suites. She was born May 31, 1918 in Fredericksburg, Iowa to Fay and Grace (Dawson) Hinkley. On June 15,1940 she was united in marriage to Everett W. Scheppele at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. Hazel and Ev spent many happy years together on the golf course doing what they loved best. Ev preceded her in death on July 15, 1996. Hazel’s memory is honored by her son Jim (Miann) Scheppele, her daughter Barb Seufferlein, her five grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, one great-great granddaughter, and her step grandchildren. Hazel was preceded in death by her husband Ev, her son-in-law, Ron Seufferlein, and her sister, Shirley Tretter. There will be no service, inurnment will be a family graveside service at a later date. Memorials may be made to Western Home Communities. Locke Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.