(1946-2020)
CEDAR FALLS -- Hawley R. Clark, 73, of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, April 22, from complications of lung cancer and COPD.
He was born Dec. 27, 1946, in Del Rio, Texas. He lived most of his life in the Cedar Rapids and Center Point area. Hawley graduated from Washington High School and worked in the Cedar Rapids area as a machinist for 40 years after serving four years in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War.
Survivors: his wife, Cheryl; a daughter, Julie (Erich) Stene of Lake Mills; a son, Chad Clark (Katie Unland) of Cedar Falls; and four grandchildren, Elijah, Ella, Cale and Natalie.
Preceded in death by: his parents, Art and Wilma Clark.
Services: Per his request, there will be no visitation or public services.
Memorials: to Cedar Valley Hospice.
Online condolences at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
Hawley enjoyed traveling, fishing, NASCAR, playing cards and spending time with family.
