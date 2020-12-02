November 16, 1926—November 30, 2020

APLINGTON-Hattie Ubiene Hartman, age 94, of Aplington, passed away November 30, 2020, at the Maple Manor Village in Aplington from the Coronavirus.

She was born the daughter of Harm and Harmke (Westerman) Saathoff on November 16, 1926, near Dike, Iowa. She received her education in a rural Grundy County School. Hattie was baptized and confirmed at Pleasant Valley Reformed Church, near Fern, Iowa.

Hattie was united in marriage to Willard Hartman in 1947. They had two daughters, Judy and Joyce. They lived and farmed near Buck Grove until 1974 when they moved to Aplington.

Hattie was a member of the Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church rural Wellsburg, Iowa, where she taught Sunday school for many years. She worked as a CNA at the Maple Manor Nursing Home for 31 years. She loved taking care of her residents. She was a devoted care giver. In 2010 her Parkinson’s disease took her to reside at Maple Manor.

Hattie is preceded in death by her husband, Willard, her daughter, Judy and son-in-law, Bill Black, her siblings, Jasper and Tole Beitelman, Peter Saathoff, Alma Hyde and infant brother, Jacob.