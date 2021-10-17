WATERLOO-Hattie O. Boesen, 84, of Waterloo, died Sat, Oct 9, at the Heartland Home in Moline, IL. She was born Nov 14, 1936, in Mecklenburg County, NC, to Willie and Betty (Estes) Dotson. She graduated from West Mecklenburg High School in 1955. She married John W. Boesen Sr. Feb 4, 1956, in Paw Creek, NC. Together, they raised a family and after retirement traveled the United States extensively in their travel trailer. John died Oct 24, 2019. Hattie was a homemaker, Cub Scout leader and member of Allen Hospital's Mended Hearts. She was a member of Concordia Lutheran Church and was a LWML member and past secretary, taught Sunday School, on visitation committee, and active with Keepsake Quilters Guild. One of her greatest joys was spending time with family. Survived by sons, John W. (Barbara) Jr., Gastonia, NC, Charles R. (Shelly), Donahue, and Donald L. (Lori), Owatonna, MN; 8 grandchildren: Jennifer, Jessica, Amber, Alisa, Jacob, Taylor Lynne, Aaron, and Taylor; 4 great grandchildren: Amber, Robin, Logan and Hudson; brother, Melton (Joan) Dotson; and sisters, Lorene Ward and Nancy Helms. Preceded by her husband; brothers, Charles (Judy) Dotson, Robert (LaVonne) Dotson and James (Kathy) Dotson; brothers-in-law, Harold Ward and John Helms; her parents, Willie and Betty Dotson; and in-laws, Roy and Edna Boesen. Graveside Service 11 AM, Thu Oct 21, at Garden of Memories Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Lutheran Women in Mission League https://give.cornerstone.cc/lwml/checkout. For more, visit: www.LockeFuneralHome.com.