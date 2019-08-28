{{featured_button_text}}
Hattie Wright

Hattie M. “Bunny” Wright

(1942-2019)

WATERLOO -- Hattie M. “Bunny” Wright, 76, of Waterloo, died Saturday, Aug. 24, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.

She was born Oct. 6, 1942, in Mound Bayou, Miss., the daughter of Bennie and Willie C. (Baker) McNeal.

She married Tyrone Wright Sr. on Feb. 9, 1974, in Waterloo.

Hattie had worked in surgery prep at Schoitz Hospital for several years. She was also a homemaker. She then worked in housekeeping at the Western Home Communities until retirement.

She was a founding member of Christian Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church.

Survived by: her husband; three children, Tyrone Wright Jr. and Denise Cooper, both of Waterloo, and Anthony (Monique) Cooper of Fort Worth, Texas; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and seven siblings, Minnie Taylor of Waterloo, William McNealy of Waterloo, Bessie Jeter of Milwaukee, Lucille Peoples of Waterloo, Johnny (Beverly) McNeal of Tipton, Tenn., Doris Green of Waterloo and Willie (Nora) McNeal of Clarksdale, Miss.

Preceded in death by: her parents; a brother, Bennie McNealy Jr.; and a sister, Annie Smith.

Services: 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at Christian Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church, with burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be for an hour before services at the church.

Memorials: may be directed to the family at 503 W. Dale St., Waterloo 50703.

Condolences may be expressed at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.

She was artistically talented, crafting her ceramics, quilts, and hand sewn clothing. She was also a great cook. Hattie was an amazing wife, mother, and grandmother.

