September 22, 1942-May 28, 2023
CEDAR FALLS-Hattie “LaRetta” Husome, 80, of Cedar Falls, died May 28, 2023. Born in Des Moines 9/22/1942, to James and Hattie McPherson. Married to Dennis Husome, LaRetta worked at Standard Vending and UNI retiring in 2008. Survived by Dennis; daughters: Laura (Allan) Pelton and Ronda Burton; grandchildren: Katelind (Nick) Lenz, Brent Pelton, Ethan Pelton, Steve Dutcher and Jacob Dutcher; and 6 great-grandchildren. Funeral 11:00 am Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home with Visitation from 10-11:00 and Burial at Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, Memorials to family for future designation. Full obituary and information at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
