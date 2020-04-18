× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERLOO -- Hattie L. Harmon, 81, of Waterloo, died April 12 at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, Waterloo.

She was born April 18, 1938, in Sallis, Miss., daughter of Charlie Mack Harmon and Ada (Carr) Jenkins. Hattie graduated from Sallis High School in 1960 and received vocational training at Hawkeye Tech in Waterloo.

She was a teacher's aide for 30 years at River Hills School until retiring. She was a member of Payne Memorial AME Church.

Survivors: a daughter, Kammy (Wendell L.) Harmon-Redmond of Waterloo; a son, Ron (Stacy) Harmon of Cedar Falls; three grandchildren, Yorel (Lazelle) Harmon of Waterloo, Atiana Harmon of Cedar Falls, and Cameron Harmon of Waterloo; a great-grandson, Tyrell Harmon of Cedar Falls; four sisters, Stella Epps of Waterloo, Susie Harmon of Colorado Springs, Colo., Bettie Harmon of Waterloo, and Nina Pearl (Willie) Roby of McAdams, Miss.; a brother, Charlie (Judy) Harmon of Colorado Springs, Colo.; an aunt, Nina Sibley of Champaign, Ill.; a brother-in-law, James Buckley of Champaign, Ill.; nieces and nephews; and three special friends, Hattie Reed, Shirley Reed, and Barbara Davis.