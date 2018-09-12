GILBERTVILLE — Hattie H. Schmitz, 91, of Gilbertville, died Monday, Sept. 10, at Thalman Square of the Western Home Communities.
She was born Jan. 22, 1927, in Protivin, daughter of Joseph and Mary Stika Hruska. She married Harold Schmitz on June 3, 1950, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Cresco. He died Dec. 17, 1999.
Hattie and her husband owned and operated Schmitz Trustworthy Hardware Store in Gilbertville for 28 years, retiring in 1989.
Survivors include: three sons, Randy (Cindy) Schmitz of Evansdale, Howard (Debbie) Schmitz of Janesville, and Tim Schmitz of Waterloo; three daughters, Janan (Randy) Weber of Raymond, Lori (Gary) Skillings of Vergas, Minn., and Paula (Ron) Firth of Moline, Ill.; 16 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren and one on the way.
Preceded in death by: a sister, Helen (Ray) Rowley; a brother, Edward (Rita) Hruska; a sister, Mary Ann in infancy.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 14, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, with burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery, both in Gilbertville. Visitation is 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 13, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, Waterloo, where there will be a 4 p.m. Catholic Daughters of the Americas Jesup St. Pius X No. 1714 rosary and a 6 p.m. vigil service. Visitation also one hour before services at the church on Friday.
Memorials: may be directed to the church or the Bosco System.
Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Hattie enjoyed traveling with her husband to their ancestral roots and National Parks. She enjoyed bowling, bicycling on the nature trails and initiated the greeting card recycling group at IC parish. She also enjoyed the many family gatherings.
