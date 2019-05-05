Harvey W. Brown, 63, of Westgate, Iowa, passed away at his home on January 7th, 2019.
He was born on May 20th, 1955, in Iowa City. He served in the U.S. Navy from Dec. 1st, 1972 to Nov. 17th, 1978. He was one of the founding members of the Black Hawk County Street Machines.
Harvey was the son of Mary Pressler Brown and Edward W Brown Sr. Preceded in death by two brothers, Floyd Brown and Edward W Brown Jr. and his parents. Survived by three sisters, Mary (Wes) Richardson of Bend, Oregon, Alice Scott of Waterloo and Marjorie (Paul) Colton of Cedar Falls and many nieces and nephews.
Military rites with burial will be held at Calvary Bible Church Cemetery on Friday, May 31st, at 10:30 a.m. with celebration of life to follow at St. Paul’s Methodist Church at 207 W. Louise Street, Waterloo.
