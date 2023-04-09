May 29, 1954—April 4, 2023
Harvey Lee Reed was born May 29, 1954 in Durant, Mississippi, the son of Marshall Reed and Irene Peterson.
Harvey worked at John Deere until becoming disabled. He accepted Christ at an early age. He was a Deacon at Community Southern Baptist for many years. His favorite song was “Jesus is On the Main Line.” He was a foster parent to many kids who loved him dearly.
Harvey leaves to mourn his wife of 29 years, Angela Reed; seven sons, Terrill (Yvonne) Reed, Aireus (Nicole) McCullough, Timothy (Julie) Alexander, Tavarus Reed, LeTray, JaMez, and Donald DJ Smith; three daughters, Rachel (Nahasa Israel Sr.), Iryonna Reed, and Jessica Reed; and one brother, James (Laura) Reed. He leaves behind 35 grandkids; eight great-grandkids; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, uncles, and aunts.
Harvey was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Derrill Reed; his brother, Henderson Reed; and his sisters, Maggie Louise Toles, Geneva (Sisk) Reed, and Lind Reed in infancy.
Memorials may be delivered to the family.
Funeral service will take place Monday, April 10 at Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church, 805 Adams Street, Waterloo, Iowa. Friends may call at the church on Monday one hour prior to service time. Sanders Funeral Service is assisting the family.
