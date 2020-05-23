Harvey L. Peters

(1928-2020)
PARKERSBURG — Harvey Louis Peters, 92, formerly of Parkersburg, died Sunday, May 17, at the Ramsey Village in Des Moines, of complication of the COVID-19 illness.
He was born March 28, 1928, son of Jake and Marie (Miller) Peters in Stout. He graduated from the Teacher’s College High School in Cedar Falls in 1946. On Sept. 11, 1948, Harvey married Eleanor Faye Ascher at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, rural Wellsburg. Harvey farmed, worked at John Deere in the Engine Works in Waterloo and intermittently at Viking Pump in Cedar Falls. He retired from Deere in 1987.
He was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Parkersburg and the Beaver Meadows Golf and Country Club in Parkersburg, where he served on the board.
Survivors: three daughters, Nancy (Bob) Meinders of Cedar Falls, Peggy (Jim) Doeden of Ankeny, and Julie (Wesley) Johnson of Lacey, Wash.; three grandsons, Eric (Jennifer) Meinders, Ryan (Jennifer) Amble, and Daniel (Amble; 11 great-grandchildren; and a brother-in-law, Harvey Eiklenborg of Reinbeck.
Preceded in death by: his wife, Elly Peters on April 28, 2014; two grandchildren, Sara Marie Johnson and Christopher Wayne Johnson; two sisters, Esther Meyer and Carrie Eiklenborg; and a brother, John Peters.
Services: Private family graveside services will be at a later date at Oak Hill Cemetery in Parkersburg. Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: to your local area food bank.
Online condolences at www.redman-schwartz.com
Harvey very much enjoyed motorcycle trips all across the United States with a group of friends. He loved being involved with his grandsons lives and watching them in sports and other activities. Harvey loved his family and especially spending time with all of them.
