Harvey L. Peters

(1928-2020)

PARKERSBURG — Harvey Louis Peters, 92, formerly of Parkersburg, died Sunday, May 17, at the Ramsey Village in Des Moines, of complication of the COVID-19 illness.

He was born March 28, 1928, son of Jake and Marie (Miller) Peters in Stout. He graduated from the Teacher’s College High School in Cedar Falls in 1946. On Sept. 11, 1948, Harvey married Eleanor Faye Ascher at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, rural Wellsburg. Harvey farmed, worked at John Deere in the Engine Works in Waterloo and intermittently at Viking Pump in Cedar Falls. He retired from Deere in 1987.

He was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Parkersburg and the Beaver Meadows Golf and Country Club in Parkersburg, where he served on the board.

Survivors: three daughters, Nancy (Bob) Meinders of Cedar Falls, Peggy (Jim) Doeden of Ankeny, and Julie (Wesley) Johnson of Lacey, Wash.; three grandsons, Eric (Jennifer) Meinders, Ryan (Jennifer) Amble, and Daniel (Jamie) Amble; 11 great-grandchildren; a brother-in-law, Harvey Eiklenborg of Reinbeck; 11 great-grandchildren; and a brother-in-law, Harvey Eiklenborg of Reinbeck.