(1919-2020)
WATERLOO — Harvey H. White, 100, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, March 24, at home.
He was born Aug.18, 1919, in Rockford, son of Fannie Dickerman (White). Harvey graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1937. He served with the U.S. Navy during World War II in the Pacific Theater.
Harvey married Belva Marie Michael on June 9, 1940, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua; she died April 15, 2015. He was a machinist at Construction Machinery Company (CMC) in Waterloo for 40 years, retiring in 1980. Harvey was a member of Immanuel Presbyterian Church (later Unity Presbyterian Church). He was also a member of a local amateur radio association.
Survivors: a son, Gary (Linda) White of Monmouth‚ Ill.; a son-in-law, John Countryman of Land O Lakes‚ Fla.; a granddaughter, Whitney (Rob) Kavanaugh of Shrewsbury‚ Mass.; two nieces, Joanne (Craig) Eggleston of Waterloo‚ and Cindy Kruckeburg of Cedar Falls; three nephews, Dick (Beverly) Michael of Cedar Falls‚ Tim (Beverly) Harper of Cherryvale‚ Kan., and Wayne (Linda) Michael of Smyrna, Tenn.; and many great-nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his mother; his wife, Belva; a daughter, Sandra Countryman;a sister, Ruth Cunningham; and an infant brother.
Private graveside services: will take place with burial at Elmwood Cemetery in Waterloo. Military honors will be conducted by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard.
Memorials: to the family or a charity of the donor’s choice in Harvey’s name.
Online condolences at LockeFuneralHome.com; cards sent to the funeral home will be forwarded to the family.
Harvey was very talented at repairing things. He could fix just about anything. He would go to garage sales to buy old machines to fix and resell. Harvey liked to fly his airplane. He enjoyed spending time in Florida with Belva and fishing trips in Minnesota and Canada.
