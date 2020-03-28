(1919-2020)

WATERLOO — Harvey H. White, 100, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, March 24, at home.

He was born Aug.18, 1919, in Rockford, son of Fannie Dickerman (White). Harvey graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1937. He served with the U.S. Navy during World War II in the Pacific Theater.

Harvey married Belva Marie Michael on June 9, 1940, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua; she died April 15, 2015. He was a machinist at Construction Machinery Company (CMC) in Waterloo for 40 years, retiring in 1980. Harvey was a member of Immanuel Presbyterian Church (later Unity Presbyterian Church). He was also a member of a local amateur radio association.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Survivors: a son, Gary (Linda) White of Monmouth‚ Ill.; a son-in-law, John Countryman of Land O Lakes‚ Fla.; a granddaughter, Whitney (Rob) Kavanaugh of Shrewsbury‚ Mass.; two nieces, Joanne (Craig) Eggleston of Waterloo‚ and Cindy Kruckeburg of Cedar Falls; three nephews, Dick (Beverly) Michael of Cedar Falls‚ Tim (Beverly) Harper of Cherryvale‚ Kan., and Wayne (Linda) Michael of Smyrna, Tenn.; and many great-nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: his mother; his wife, Belva; a daughter, Sandra Countryman;a sister, Ruth Cunningham; and an infant brother.