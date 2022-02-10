Aug. 7, 1918-Feb. 7, 2022

DIKE-Harvey Charles Eiklenborg of Dike, Iowa, was born the son of Fred and Remka (Andreessen) Eiklenborg on August 7, 1918, in Beaver Township Grundy County, Iowa. Harvey passed away at the age of 103 1/2, but lived a long, beautiful life in Grundy County of which he was a resident his entire life.

Harvey grew up in a farming community and after the death of his father, took over the family farm and helped his mother with the younger children. He was the eldest son and second of five children. Harvey received his education from Beaver Township School #7 near his home.

On January 11, 1946, Harvey was united in marriage with Carrie Irene Peters at Reformed Church of Stout, in Stout, Iowa. The couple had two children, Beverly and Kenneth who they raised on their farm where Harvey proudly worked and he never really retired.

Harvey was a life-long and proud member of Reformed Church of Stout. He held the position of Treasurer and was a Member of the Consistory for many years. Harvey enjoyed spending time with Carrie, his children, his grandchildren and his great-grandchildren. His favorite hobbies included fishing, tractor rides, traveling with Jim and Esther, attending his grandchildren’s sporting events, and most of all spending time with his family.

Harvey will be remembered fondly as an amazing man who was admired by many. He was a beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, Son, Uncle, Nephew, Cousin, and dear Friend. Harvey was a man of great integrity and of strong faith. As family members mourn the loss of this great man, they are comforted by the fact that he was reunited with family members.

Harvey passed away on Monday, February 7, 2022, at Parkview Manor Care Center, in Reinbeck, Iowa, of natural causes. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Carrie and his loving son, Kenny.

Harvey is survived by one daughter, Beverly (Tom) Becker of Cumming, Iowa; seven grandchildren, Chris (Renee) Becker, Kent (Laura) Eiklenborg, Kim (Kenny) O’Brien, Todd (Melia) Eiklenborg, Brad (Sarah) Eiklenborg, Anne (Brian) Varney and Beth (Ryan) Petersen, 22 great grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren.

