Harvey Carolus

(1922-2019)

WAVERLY — Harvey Harlan Carolus, 96, of Waverly, died Thursday, Nov. 28, at the Shell Rock Healthcare Center, Shell Rock.

He was born Dec. 28, 1922, in rural New Hartford, son of John and Anna (Harms) Carolus. He married Grace Alice Lageschulte on July 30, 1944, in Avon Park, Fla., where he was stationed in the service. She died March 24, 2018.

Harvey attended Madison No. 8 country school near Kesley, then helped his father farm. In 1943, he entered the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II and worked as an aircraft engine mechanic until 1946. He and Grace farmed near Tripoli and later Frederika before moving to their farm northwest of Bremer in 1955. The couple retired in 1985 and moved to Waverly. In February 2015, they became residents of The Meadows in Shell Rock.

Harvey was a member of Heritage United Methodist Church in Waverly; and active with Gideon’s International, served several years as treasurer of the local chapter and participated in Bible distributions on college campuses. Harvey was a Bremer County Farm Bureau member, and served 15 years on the board of directors for Readlyn Farmer’s Co-op. Other memberships included the American Legion Post No. 176, Hospital Auxiliary, 60 and Growing, and Walk and Talk.

Survived by: two sons, Gordon Carolus (Dianne Nagen) of Waverly and Duane (Martha) Carolus of Bellevue, Neb.; six grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Laura Devries and Joanne Gronewold, both of Ackley.

Preceded in death by: his wife; a sister at birth; a brother, Claire Carolus; a great-grandson, Coltin Carolus; a daughter-in-law, Joanne Carolus; and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Heritage United Methodist Church, with burial in Harlington Cemetery, both Waverly, with military honors conducted by the Waverly Area Veterans Honor Guard. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly, and one hour before services at the church on Tuesday.

Memorials: to Gideon’s International or Heritage United Methodist Church.

Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com

Harvey loved volunteering at the Waverly Health Center and working with Habitat for Humanity in both Waverly and Waterloo.

