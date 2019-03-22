Harry Schmidt

(1928-2019)
GREENE — Harry Conrad Schmidt, 90, of Greene, died Wednesday, March 20, at the Waverly Health Center.
He was born Nov. 28, 1928, in rural Butler County, son of Henry and Martha (Meyer) Schmidt. On Feb. 16, 1952, he married Eloise Siemons in Hardy, Ark.
Harry was educated in Coldwater Township Country Schools through the eighth grade. He worked on the family farm and did custom corn shelling, combining and trucking with Harvey Siemons. He also delivered Oliver tractors nationwide. In 1952 Harry began grain farming and in 1974 added turkeys to his farming operation. In 1990, he retired, and they moved into Greene.
Harry was in fellowship with the Christians at the Antioch Gospel Hall, rural Clarksville.
Survived by: his wife; two daughters, Janell (Merle) Ridder of Waterloo and Janet (Ken) Feckers of Clarksville; a son-in-law, Larry Schwinger of Stuart; grandchildren, Kendra (Neal) Rochford, Kayla (Jeremy) Wolf, Kory (fiancee Sarah Wilcox) Feckers and John (Kelly Smith) Schwinger; nine great-grandchildren; a brother, Mervin (Ruth) Schmidt of Mason City; a sister, Thelma (Bud) Allison of Des Moines; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a daughter, Jolene Schwinger; sisters, Ellene (Wilber) Landers and Lois Nuss; and a brother, Robert Schmidt.
Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, March 23, at the Greene Community Center, with burial in Rose Hill Cemetery, Greene. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. today, March 22, at Retz Funeral Home, Greene.
Memorials: may be directed to the family in care of Retz Funeral Home, P.O. Box 219, Greene 50636.
Harry was devoted to his family and especially treasured his children and grandchildren.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.