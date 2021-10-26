WATERLOO-Harry Robert Fairbanks was born on October 2, 1931, in Waterloo, the son of Floyd and Thelma (Ralston) Fairbanks. He graduated from Waterloo West High with the class of 1949. Harry served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. On June 19, 1954, he was united in marriage to Darlene Howrey at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. Harry worked as a printer for Control-O-Fax in Waterloo until 1982, and then worked for IPD in Atlanta until his retirement in 1996, when they moved to Wellington, Kansas. In 2009, Harry and Darlene moved to Denver to be closer to family. He was a member of Amvets Post 49 in Cedar Falls and the Cedar Valley Church in Waterloo. Harry died at the age of 90 on October 23, 2021, at the Denver Sunset home. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; 2 sons, Mark and David in infancy; 3 sisters, Marilyn Whitesell, Bevery Nichols, and Sharon Shellenberger; and 2 brothers, Arnie and Floyd Jr. Harry is survived by 4 children, Tim (Bonnie) Fairbanks, Miriam (Steve) Kauten, Steve (Jill Williamson) Fairbanks, and Joe (Ronda) Fairbanks; a daughter-in-law, Diane Fairbanks; a brother-in-law, Don Shellenberger; 15 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren. The visitation will be on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, from 4 to 7 PM, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories. The funeral will be on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at 10:30 AM, at the Cedar Valley Church. Burial will follow at Waterloo Memorial Park cemetery with military rites. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, World Vision, or the Salvation Army.