December 10, 1945-February 11, 2022

Harry Raphael Fischels, 76, of Gilbertville, died Friday, February 11, at home.

He was born December 10, 1945, in Waterloo, the son of Raphael and Winifred Steimel Fischels. He married Karen Phennicie on July 26, 1975 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Gilbertville.

Harry was self-employed in the refrigeration and air conditioning industry until his retirement.

Survivors include: his wife, Karen of Gilbertville; his brother, Duane (Debra) Fischels of Gilbertville; his sister, Karen (Arzania) Williams of Bollingbrook, IL and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.

Preceded in death by: his parents; his two brothers, Richard Fischels and Jerome Fischels.

Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, February 16, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Gilbertville. Public visitation from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, February 15, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, Waterloo, where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary. Visitation also one hour prior to services Wednesday at the church.

Memorials: may be directed to the Bosco System or Hawkeye Community College.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.