Dec. 15, 1941-July 17, 2022
EVANSDALE-Harry Melvin Borwig, 80, of Evansdale, died Sunday, July 17, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.
He was born December 15, 1941, in Evansdale, the son of Willie Otto Borwig and Matilda Elizabeth Maher. He married Diane C. Pierce on September 15, 1962, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Waterloo. She preceded him in death on August 1, 2014.
Harry worked as a superintendent in construction for Jens Olson and then retiring from Prairie Construction.
Survivors include: five sons, Scott (Dawn) of Polk City, Todd (Lori) of Evansdale, Chad (Jenny) of Evansdale, Joel of Evansdale, and Marc of Evansdale; a daughter, Wendy (Bruce) Sweeney of Waterloo; 15 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren; his siblings, Mary Catherine Jacobs of Evansdale and Donald (Sandi) Borwig of Evansdale.
Preceded in death by: his sister, Donna Taylor.
Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 21, at St. Edward Catholic Church with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Public visitation from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary. Visitation also one hour prior to services Thursday at the church.
Memorials : may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice
