Harry Louis Keil

February 5, 1945-April 29, 2022

WATERLOO-Harry Louis Keil, 77, of Waterloo died in his home on April 29, 2022. He was born on February 5, 1945 the son of Boyd and Juanita (Morrison) Keil. Harry was a 1963 graduate of Manchester High School.

Harry worked for 40 plus years as a truck driver. He had his own business, Keil Enterprises, a lawn care service. Harry finally retired in 2021 and spent most of that time traveling to National Parks. He also enjoyed tinkering in one of his three garages on motors, lawn mowers, and doing woodworking. Harry was always eager to help out his neighbors.

Harry is survived by his 3 children; Sheila, Jeff, and Rene (Dominic Yancy) Keil; two brothers, Bill (Michelle Archer) Sites and Lynn Sites; a sister, Linda (Kevin) Kienzle; a granddaughter, Payton Wilson and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Boyd Keil and Juanita Sites; a step-father, Earl Sites; a step-mother, Miranda Keil; a grandson, Tim Wilson; a sister, Jan Keil; a niece, Amy Sites and a nephew Doug Sites.

Memorials may be directed to the family. A visitation will be at Parrott and Wood Chapel of Memories on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM with a service to follow and burial at the Forestville Cemetery, in Dundee, IA. Parrott & Wood is handling arrangements 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com