November 27, 1938—August 11, 2023

WAUKON—Harry L. Brickman, 94, of Waukon, IA, formerly of Evansdale, died Friday, August 11, 2023, at Veterans Memorial Hospital in Waukon. Funeral services will be held Friday, August 18th, at 10:00 AM at Old East Paint Creek Lutheran Church in rural Waterville. Burial will be at Garden of Memories in Waterloo on Friday at approximately 2:30 PM. Friends may greet the family from 4:00 PM—7:00 PM Thursday at Martin—Grau Funeral Home in Waukon.

Harry Lee Brickman was born November 27, 1928, in Oelwein, the son of Robert and Laura (Huebner) Brickman. He attended Fairbank schools. On May 28, 1950, Harry married LaVon Linda Linder at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Fairbank. They made their home in Evansdale and for 37 years, Harry drove truck for Rath Packing Company, retiring in 1985. In 1992, he and LaVon moved to Harpers Ferry and then to Waukon in 2015.

While living in Evansdale, Harry was a member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church and was the steward for the Rath Packing Local 46 Union for many years. After moving to Harpers Ferry, he joined Old East Paint Creek Lutheran Church. Harry and LaVon enjoyed traveling, dancing, and fishing. He absolutely loved playing euchre and spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by a son David (Cyndi) Brickman of Harpers Ferry, IA; six grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Harry was preceded in death by his parents; wife LaVon in 2015; two daughters: Debra Ann Brickman and Diana (Chuck) Rice; and his five siblings. Online condolences may be left at www.martinfunerals.com.