(1923-2019)
FAIRBANK – Harry Haldeman, 96, of Fairbank, died Friday, Sept. 27, at MercyOne Senior Care, Oelwein, after a long illness.
He was born May 17, 1923, in Hauto, Pa., son of Roger Haldeman and Martha (Morgans) Haldeman. He graduated from Nesquehoning High School in 1940. He then enrolled in the airplane mechanics program at Williamsport Tech School, in Williamsport, Pa., graduating with honors and finding employment in Baltimore, Md. When the war began, he enlisted in the Air Force, where he remained until the war ended. He married Velda Darlene Heth on Feb. 16, 1946, in Fayette.
They made their home in Iowa for a year before moving to Pennsylvania. Harry worked for Pennsylvania Light & Power Co., working his way up to the position of supervisor. After living in Allentown, Pa., for 20 years, the couple moved to Belvidere, N.J., where they stayed for 20 years. Harry retired from the power company in 1983, and in 1986 the couple moved to Jesup. Harry was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church and Fortsch-Duffy American Legion Post 552.
Survivors: his wife; many nieces and nephews; and many friends.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and two brothers, Robert Haldeman and Theodore Haldeman.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Fairbank; burial in Cedar Crest Cemetery, Jesup, with military rites conducted by Fortsch-Duffy American Legion Post 552 of Fairbank. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at White Funeral Home, Jesup, where there will be a 6:30 p.m. prayer service., and for an hour before services at the church.
Memorials: to the church.
Harry enjoyed races, especially the Indy 500. He also loved to travel with Velda. Together they attended three Worlds Fairs and many major celebrations and events throughout the country.
