WATERLOO -- Harry F. Reed, 93, of Waukee, formerly of Waterloo, died at home Monday, Aug. 26, following a period of declining health while recovering from the surgical repair of a broken hip.
He was born June 21, 1926, in Truro to John Fred and Honor Amanda Creger Reed. He married Virginia Hoeness of Winterset on Feb. 2, 1947.
He graduated from Truro School in 1944. After serving in the U.S. Navy during World War II, Harry became involved with his father's business, J F Reed Produce and Feed in Truro. In 1955 he relocated his family to Winterset and opened Reed Feed and Soil Service, selling Purina Feed and anhydrous ammonia fertilizer. As the business grew, with his brothers, Herbert and Fred, they formed Reed Brothers Inc. Harry opened Winterset Implement in 1965 selling John Deere farm equipment and he opened Reed Motors in 1968 selling General Motors vehicles. In 1978 he purchased Tate Cadillac-Olds-Honda in Waterloo which he operated as Reed Cadillac-Olds and Reed Honda until its sale in 1998 followed by his retirement living in Waukee and Scottsdale, Ariz.
Gov. Robert Ray appointed Harry as a commissioner on the Iowa Highway Commission in 1971. Following the reorganization of the Highway Commission into the Iowa Department of Transportation in 1974, he was appointed as a director on its first board. He was a founder of the Winterset-Madison County Airport in 1968 where he earned his private pilot license. Harry was a Mason in the Ivy Lodge in Truro and later transferred to the Evening Star Lodge in Winterset. He became a member of the consistory when he was raised to the 32nd Degree. He then became a member of the Za-Ga-Zig Shrine Temple in Des Moines and the R.O.J. No. 46. In Waterloo he was a member of the Mobile Nobles and was a long time member of the Waterloo Rotary Club, becoming a Paul Harris Fellow.
Survived by: four children, Larry Franklin (Cathy) of Charlotte, N.C., Dan Mark of Dallas, Texas, Randall Charles (Karen) of Kansas City, Mo., and Sharolyn Sue (Rich) of Dallas; 10 grandsons, Nathan and Aaron Reed of Charlotte, Joel Reed of Corona, Calif., Joseph Reed of Dallas, Trevin and Tyler Reed of Kansas City, Reed and Kevin Parker of Dallas, Keaton Parker of Denver, Colo., and Chase Parker of Nashville, Tenn.; and three granddaughters, Anne Cartrette of Thomasville, N.C., Rachael Glenn of Trinidad, Calif., and Mary Reed of Des Moines.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his first wife; his identical twin brother, Herbert T. Reed; and a brother, John Fred Reed Jr.
Graveside services: 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at Young Cemetery, with military rites.
Memorials: may be directed to the family for a tribute to be decided at a later date.
Condolences may be directed to the family at www.kalefuneralhome.com.
One of the joys of his life was spending time on his 600 acres of Madison County farmland west of Winterset. He maintained an active interest in the farming operation and grain markets. Harry never met a stranger. His outgoing personality made it natural for him to enjoy meeting and knowing people.
