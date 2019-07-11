{{featured_button_text}}
Harry Drewes

Harry Drewes

(1933-2019)

SUMNER — Harry Drewes, 85, of Sumner, died Monday, July 8, at Community Memorial Hospital in Sumner.

He was born Oct. 28, 1933, at home in Hawkeye to Robert and Mabel (Scharnhorst) Drewes. He married Betty Schmidt on Nov. 15, 1957, in Muskogee, Okla.

He graduated from Randalia School. He served in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1957 as a food inspector stationed in Korea. Harry worked for the Department of Agriculture as a poultry inspector for three years. He and his family then moved to California where he worked as a shipping and receiving supervisor for a commercial lawn mower plant. After moving back to Iowa, Harry worked for John Deere until retirement in 1998. He was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Sumner.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Survived by: his daughters, Pamela “Pj” Miller of Sumner, Brenda (John) Bantz of Ham Lake, Minn., Sandra (Scott) Strempke of Sumner and Judy Myers of Ham Lake; a brother-in-law, Cebert Fox of Sumner; seven grandchildren, Stephanie (Travis) Buckendahl, Heather (Eric) Blankenship, Sara (Andy) Zigler, Stacy (Al) Brockmeyer, Stuart (Christi) Strempke, Clayton (Wendy) Miller and Amanda Reed; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; and a sister, Diane Fox.

Services: 11 a.m. Friday, July 12, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Sumner, with burial in Mount Calvary Cemetery, rural Sumner, with military honors provided by the American Legion-Thomas E Woods Post 223 of Sumner. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. today, July 11, at S.K. Rogers Funeral Home in Sumner.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Harry Drewes
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments