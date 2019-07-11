(1933-2019)
SUMNER — Harry Drewes, 85, of Sumner, died Monday, July 8, at Community Memorial Hospital in Sumner.
He was born Oct. 28, 1933, at home in Hawkeye to Robert and Mabel (Scharnhorst) Drewes. He married Betty Schmidt on Nov. 15, 1957, in Muskogee, Okla.
He graduated from Randalia School. He served in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1957 as a food inspector stationed in Korea. Harry worked for the Department of Agriculture as a poultry inspector for three years. He and his family then moved to California where he worked as a shipping and receiving supervisor for a commercial lawn mower plant. After moving back to Iowa, Harry worked for John Deere until retirement in 1998. He was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Sumner.
You have free articles remaining.
Survived by: his daughters, Pamela “Pj” Miller of Sumner, Brenda (John) Bantz of Ham Lake, Minn., Sandra (Scott) Strempke of Sumner and Judy Myers of Ham Lake; a brother-in-law, Cebert Fox of Sumner; seven grandchildren, Stephanie (Travis) Buckendahl, Heather (Eric) Blankenship, Sara (Andy) Zigler, Stacy (Al) Brockmeyer, Stuart (Christi) Strempke, Clayton (Wendy) Miller and Amanda Reed; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; and a sister, Diane Fox.
Services: 11 a.m. Friday, July 12, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Sumner, with burial in Mount Calvary Cemetery, rural Sumner, with military honors provided by the American Legion-Thomas E Woods Post 223 of Sumner. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. today, July 11, at S.K. Rogers Funeral Home in Sumner.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.