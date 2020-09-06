× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1943—2020)

Harris E. Holm, 77, of Waterloo died Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Ravenwood Specialty Care in Waterloo.

He was born May 25, 1943 in Cedar Falls, son of Kenneth and Eleanora (Thusen) Holm. He married Deb Smith on July 2, 1971 in Aplington. He graduated from Dike High School in 1961 and served in the U.S. Army in Germany during the Vietnam War. He then worked in manufacturing with Waterloo Industries prior to retiring.

Survived by: his wife; a son, Jason (Dayna) Holm of Waterloo; a daughter, Lori (Kyle) Larson of Cedar Falls; five grandchildren: Abriella and Sophia Holm, Chase, Charlie and Callum Larson; and two sisters, Brenda (Larry) Jacobsen and Linda Kueptfer, both of Evansdale.

Memorial Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 8th at Richardson Funeral Service with visitation for one hour prior to the service. Attendees should bring and wear a mask as well as practice social distancing. Memorials may be directed to the family. Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.