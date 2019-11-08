{{featured_button_text}}
Harriette Whitmer

(1937-2019)

WATERLOO — Harriette Lois Anderson Whitmer, 82, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, Nov. 6, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.

She was born April 5, 1937, in Forest City, daughter of E. Burdette and Jennie D. Lubben Anderson. She married Richard “Dick” A. Whitmer on July 8, 1960, in Waterloo at Walnut Street Baptist Church; he died June 23, 1994.

Harriette graduated from Forest City High School in 1955 and attended Waldorf College for one year. She worked several administrative jobs throughout her career, the last 12 years with UNI’s department of health, physical education, and leisure services, retiring in 1998.

Harriette was a member of Walnut Ridge Baptist Church for many years.

Survived by: her daughter, Jill (Steven Rewald) Nielsen of Dousman‚ Wis.; a son, Jim (Sandy) Whitmer of Waterloo; four grandchildren, Robert Nielsen, Lisa (Dave) Ebert, Daniel Whitmer and Katherine (Matt) Dalluge; three great-grandchildren, Adrian, Elliot and Ezra Ebert; a brother, Robert (Audrey) Anderson of Surprise‚ Ariz.; two sisters, Loralee (Robert) Baxter of Colon‚ Mich., and Mary Johnson of Dumas‚ Texas; and a sister-in-law, Karen Anderson of The Woodlands‚ Texas.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a brother, Alan Anderson; a brother-in-law, Lyle Johnson; and her cat, Harry.

Services: 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Walnut Ridge Baptist Church, with burial in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church.

Memorials: may be directed to the Grout Museum.

Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.

Harriette enjoyed traveling. She traveled to Italy, Germany, Portugal, Hong Kong, Virgin Islands, and Venezuela. She loved listening to music and attending concerts at Gallagher Bluedorn. She was also an outstanding cook. Her specialties included apple and gooseberry pie, barbeque ribs, and beef stroganoff. She was an avid cookbook collector.

