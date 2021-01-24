Harriett Elsie Risse

Harriett was born September 29, 1928 to Benjamin and Linna (Hall) Allgood in Waterloo, Iowa. She graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1946 and on June 26, 1947 was united in marriage to Wilbur Charles Risse. They resided on Wilbur’s family farm near Dunkerton and started raising a family. In 1953, they bought a farm northeast of Readlyn, where they lived until 1976. At that time, they sold the farm and built a new home in Readlyn. Wilbur died in 1999, and Harriett continued to live in Readlyn till December of 2017.

Harriett was a real “people person” and she always enjoyed being where the action was. She loved to laugh! She was mainly a farmwife/mother during the early years, but later became a dealer for Stanley Home Products, which kept her on the go meeting new people/friends. She belonged to a bowling league for several years and loved to attend her grandchildren’s sporting events and programs. Harriett was very honored when she was chosen as Readlyn’s Old Grump in 2012; and loved being in the parade every year after that. She never missed a chance to get in her van and go somewhere. She loved to travel, taking trips with her sisters and daughters, and cruises with her friends.