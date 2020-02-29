(1929-2020)
WATERLOO — Harriet V. Brown, 90, of Waterloo, died Friday, Feb. 28, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.
She was born Nov. 13, 1929, in Sterling, Ill., daughter of Ralph and Hazel (Lane) Winkler. Harriet graduated from high school in Waukesha, Wis. She received her nursing degree from Jane Lamb Memorial School of Nursing in Clinton. Harriet married William “Bill” M. Brown on June 9, 1957, in Clinton. She worked as a pediatric nurse at Schoitz Hospital and as a surgical nurse for Dr. Hadlund’s office for 16 years.
She was a member of Cedar Valley Church (formerly Sunnyside Temple).
Survivors: her husband; two sons, William “Bill” (Bev) Brown II of Sparta, Wis., and Doug (Lisa) Brown of Prior Lake, Minn.; a daughter, Cheryl (Mark) Patterson of Minneapolis, Minn.; eight grandchildren, Erica (Dan) Jansen of St. Paul, Minn., Andrew Patterson of Minneapolis, Minn., Luke Patterson of Dubai, Kaitlyn (John) Dobbs of Hughes Springs, Texas, Tanner Brown of Fort Sill, Okla., Kelsey (Alex Amundson) Brown of Prior Lake, Minn., Grant Brown of Prior Lake, Minn., and Kendall Brown of Prior Lake, Minn.; two great-grandchildren, Will Dobbs and Ryatt Amundson; and sister, Carol Winkler of Prophetstown, Ill.
Preceded in death by: her parents; a sister, Gladys Winkler; and a brother in infancy.
Services: 11 a.m. Friday, March 6, at the Cedar Valley Church with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at Kearns Funeral Service, Kimball Chapel.
Memorials: to the family
Online condolences at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.
Harriet was very musically talented; she excelled at playing the piano, the accordion and singing. She enjoyed crafting at the Senior Center, tending to her vegetable garden, and cheering on the Iowa Hawkeyes.
