Harriet M. Watson

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1936-2020)

Harriet Marlene Watson, 84, of Lansing, Kan., passed away Aug. 22, 2020, at her home with loved ones by her side. She was born Feb. 5, 1936, in Arnold, Neb., the daughter of Charles Luman and Neola (Hallock) Carpenter.

Marlene spent most of her childhood in Oklahoma. She attended high school in Oakwood, Okla., and graduated in Olustee, Okla. in 1953. She received her bachelor’s degree in Education from Oklahoma State University in 1956, and her master’s from the University of Northern Iowa in 1984. She taught in two Iowa schools and worked as an interviewer for the Iowa State Employment Service.

In 1955, Marlene married William A. Best and was later re-married to Herbert H. Watson in 1974. They were married for 34 years and enjoyed traveling the world together. He preceded her in death in 2008. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Mary Phyllis Carpenter; a brother, Francis Carpenter; and a stepchild, Byrna Kimberlin.

Marlene was a member of United Methodist churches throughout her life and most recently attended First United Methodist Church in Leavenworth, Kan