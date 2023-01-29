July 10, 1936-January 26, 2023

WATERLOO-Harriet Lea Lewis, 86, lifelong resident of Waterloo, went to be with the Lord Thursday, January 26, 2023, surrounded by family.

She was born July 10, 1936, in Waterloo, daughter of Clarence and Maybelle (Davis) Stoner. She married Dick Lewis on July 16, 1954 at Open Bible Church.

Harriet was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and member of her community. She was a member of Cedar Valley Church in Waterloo and was active in Christian Women’s Club. She also helped shape young minds by routinely volunteering as a Sunday School teacher. As co-owner of the family business, Harriet served as a bookkeeper at Stoner’s Radiator for many years before retiring.

Harriet is survived by her husband, Dick of Waterloo; daughter, Connie (Tim) Hamer of Mulvane, KS; three grandchildren, Rachael (Brian) Parnell, Heather (David) Adams, and Daniel Hamer; and five great-grandchildren, Bryce, Avery, Micah, Aubrey, and Chloe.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Dale Stoner; and sister, Melva Marshall.

Funeral Services are 10:30 am, Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at Locke at Tower Park; Visitation: 5:00 – 7:00 pm, Monday, January 30, 2023 at Locke at Tower Park; Private family burial at Memorial Park Cemetery; Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Church or Cedar Valley Hospice; Visit www.LockeFuneralServices.com for more. Locke at Tower Park, 319-233-3146, 4140 Kimball Avenue, Waterloo, is assisting the family.