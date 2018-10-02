Harriet Gadow

CEDAR FALLS — Harriet Gadow, 84, of Cedar Falls, died at home Saturday, Sept. 29.

She was born Oct. 7, 1933, in Cedar Falls, daughter of Harry and Clara (Bast) Dahl. She married Milo D. Gadow on June 6, 1959, at St. John Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls.

She was a graduate of Teachers College High School (NUHS) and attended Iowa State Teachers College (UNI). Harriet was a homemaker and mother.

Survived by: her husband; her son, John (Jane) Gadow of Cedar Falls; her daughter, Jennifer Gadow of Cedar Falls; three nieces, Jean (Darrell) Hoy of Washburn, Joan Holland of Newton and Carole (Jeff) Hanson of Cedar Falls; her nephew, James (Nancy) Dahl of Tripoli; 10 great-nieces and nephews; 12 great-grandnieces and nephews; her sister-in-law, Flo (John Eisenbacher) Dahl of Cedar Falls; and her Shih Tzu, Trini.

Preceded in death by: her parents; two brothers, James H. and John G. Dahl; and her Mini Doxie, Abby.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 4, at St. John Lutheran Church, with burial in Fairview Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 3, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, and one hour before services at the church.

Memorials: may directed to St. John Lutheran Church Do Day Fund, Christian Crusaders or Bremwood Auxiliary.

Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

She enjoyed quilting and making prayer shawls for LWR, Bremwood, Women’s Shelter and the Church Women Outreach. Harriet loved her family, her friends and animals.

