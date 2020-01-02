Harriet Fisk

(1922-2019)
WATERLOO — Harriet J. Fisk, 97, of Waterloo, died Dec. 23 at Friendship Village Pavilion.
She was born Feb. 4, 1922, in Greene, daughter of Ernest Claude and Zazel Annetta (Moss) Jung. She married Robert W. Fisk on June 1, 1947, in Waterloo. He died Jan. 11, 2008.
She graduated from West Waterloo High School in 1940. Harriet worked at Associated Manufacturers Co. in Waterloo for several years and then became a full-time homemaker.
She was a lifelong member and deacon at Bethel Presbyterian Church (now Unity Presbyterian Church) where she was involved in Women of the Church and Circle. She also volunteered with Meals on Wheels.
Survived by: two sons, Clayton (Linda) Fisk of Buckingham and Brian (Karen) Fisk of Tampa‚ Fla.; three grandchildren, Elizabeth Boldon‚ Ryan (Leah) Fisk and Marielle Fisk; three great-grandchildren, Aletha, Robert and Alonzo Boldon; a sister, Phyllis Kirschman of Waterloo; and several nephews and a niece.
Preceded in death by: her husband; a brother and sister-in-law, Dale and Donna Jung; and a brother-in-law, Dale Kirschman.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at Locke Funeral Home, with burial in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation is 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, at the funeral home.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
In high school, Harriet’s friends would comment on her resemblance to Judy Garland. Harriet stayed active most of her life and neighbors remember seeing her doing yard work and riding her three-wheeled bicycle to get groceries, into her 80s. She was a big fan of “The Golden Girls” television show.
