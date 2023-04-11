She was born November 18, 1931, in St. Paul, MN, the daughter of Peter John and Harriet Mary (Keefe) Murphy. She married James D. Healy June 16, 1956, in St. Paul, MN. She received her Bachelor of Science degree in occupational therapy from St. Catherine University in St. Paul, MN and both her MA and Ed Specialist degrees from the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls. She was employed as an educator and administrator in the Special Education department for 19 years at the University of Northern Iowa, retiring in 1992. Upon retirement, Harriet was very active with the building of the St. Stephen student center, the Festival of Trees, the Waterloo/Cedar Falls Symphony, and Cedar-Valley Hospice and loved giving her time and energy to others. She enjoyed the many trips she took with Jim to Europe and beyond but was most content surrounded by her family and many friends.