November 18, 1931-April 8, 2023
CEDAR FALLS-Harriet Ann (Murphy) Healy, 91, died Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.
She was born November 18, 1931, in St. Paul, MN, the daughter of Peter John and Harriet Mary (Keefe) Murphy. She married James D. Healy June 16, 1956, in St. Paul, MN. She received her Bachelor of Science degree in occupational therapy from St. Catherine University in St. Paul, MN and both her MA and Ed Specialist degrees from the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls. She was employed as an educator and administrator in the Special Education department for 19 years at the University of Northern Iowa, retiring in 1992. Upon retirement, Harriet was very active with the building of the St. Stephen student center, the Festival of Trees, the Waterloo/Cedar Falls Symphony, and Cedar-Valley Hospice and loved giving her time and energy to others. She enjoyed the many trips she took with Jim to Europe and beyond but was most content surrounded by her family and many friends.
She is survived by her husband James of Cedar Falls, three sons, James C. Healy (Carol) of Omaha, NE, John A. Healy (Amy Jo) of Nashville, TN, and Peter R. Healy (Bridget) of Fitchburg, WI; daughter, Ann H. Healy-Kelly (Brendan) of Mansfield, TX; nine grandchildren; one great grandchild; and brother Andrew J. Murphy (Evelyn) of Richfield, MN. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at St. Stephen the Witness-Catholic Student Center, with inurnment in the Fairview Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Stephen, Cedar Valley Hospice, or WCF Symphony.
Online condolences at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
