Harold W. Meier

Harold was born on December 13, 1925, rural Artesian, in Bremer County, Iowa, the son of Carl and Alma (Schaefer) Meier. He was baptized on January 1, 1926 and confirmed on April 2, 1939, both at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Artesian. He attended rural school at Jefferson #1, St. Paul’s Parochial School, and graduated from Waverly High School in 1943. He was united in marriage to Delores Harms on September 19, 1948, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Maxfield. While working, Harold worked as a butter maker until 1952. In 1952, Harold and Delores started Meier’s Tastie Crème in Denver, which they had until 1963. From 1963 to 1970, they owned a small motel in Waterloo. While owning the motel, Harold started working at John Deere in 1966 and retired in 1987.