Harold Vorba

(1930-2020)

TRAER – Harold Eugene Vorba, 89, of Traer, died Monday, June 29, at Sunrise Hill, Traer, after a brief illness.

He was born Aug. 15, 1930, in rural Traer, son of Fred and Agnes (Konicek) Vorba. He graduated from Traer High School in 1948. He began farming with his father until he entered the military in 1951. In November 1953, Harold was honorably discharged from the Korean Conflict. He returned to farm with his father and soon took over the family operation on U.S. Highway 63 south of Traer.

On Dec. 26, 1954, Harold married Verena Juel at the Methodist Church in Grundy Center. Harold was a member of United Methodist Church and the American Legion. He sat on various boards including Tama County Mutual, Buckingham Cemetery, Veteran's Administration, and the North Tama Housing Association.

Survivors: a daughter, Jill (Denny) Berger of Traer; a son, Jed (Lisa) Vorba of Clear Lake; four grandchildren, Melinda (Trevor) Oberholtz of Rapid City, S.D., Scott (Alana) Berger of Cedar Falls, Lincoln Vorba of Waterloo, and Morgan Vorba of Chicago, Ill.; and four great-grandchildren, Alora and Alec Oberholtz and Reis and Jaide Berger.