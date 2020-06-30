Harold Vorba

(1930-2020)
TRAER – Harold Eugene Vorba, 89, of Traer, died Monday, June 29, at Sunrise Hill, Traer, after a brief illness.
He was born Aug. 15, 1930, in rural Traer, son of Fred and Agnes (Konicek) Vorba. He graduated from Traer High School in 1948. He began farming with his father until he entered the military in 1951. In November 1953, Harold was honorably discharged from the Korean Conflict. He returned to farm with his father and soon took over the family operation on U.S. Highway 63 south of Traer.
On Dec. 26, 1954, Harold married Verena Juel at the Methodist Church in Grundy Center. Harold was a member of United Methodist Church and the American Legion. He sat on various boards including Tama County Mutual, Buckingham Cemetery, Veteran's Administration, and the North Tama Housing Association.
Survivors: a daughter, Jill (Denny) Berger of Traer; a son, Jed (Lisa) Vorba of Clear Lake; four grandchildren, Melinda (Trevor) Oberholtz of Rapid City, S.D., Scott (Alana) Berger of Cedar Falls, Lincoln Vorba of Waterloo, and Morgan Vorba of Chicago, Ill.; and four great-grandchildren, Alora and Alec Oberholtz and Reis and Jaide Berger.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife, Verena; two sisters, Lillian Barber and Maxine (Kvidera) Hartman; and a brother, Leonard Vorba
Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 2, at United Methodist Church in Traer with burial at Buckingham Cemetery with military rites conducted by the Traer American Legion. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, at Overton Funeral Home in Traer.
He enjoyed athletics, musicals, weekends at Clear Lake, traveling the AAU basketball, baseball and gymnastics circuits across the country, and taking in an occasional Minnesota Twins game. However, nothing topped tending to his farm fields as he was known to have the cleanest cornfields and beanfields in Tama County.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.