Harold Vokoun

(1943-2018)
WATERLOO — Harold Edward Vokoun, 75, of Kansas City, Mo., formerly of Waterloo, died Monday, Nov. 26, at Liberty Hospital of Kansas City.
He was born June 25, 1943, in Hudson, son of Edward and Iva (Ehlers) Vokoun. He married Claudia Jean Eldridge on May 16, 1964.
Harold graduated from Dunkerton High School in 1961. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in April 1967, served in Vietnam and returned to Fort Polk, La., as a rifle instructor until 1969. In Waterloo, he owned and operated Vokoun Trucking. He went to school at Hawkeye Technical School where he earned his degree in accounting in December 1978. Harold was self-employed as an accountant and worked for Hawkeye Community College as a fiscal officer in Area VII Job Training. He retired from Hawkeye in July 1998, and he and Claudia moved to Holiday Lake.
Survived by: his wife; his daughter, Amanda Jean (Jeremy) Capps of Kansas City; and 2 grandsons, Austin and Ethan Capps.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and a sister, Karen Garrison.
Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, at St. Timothys United Methodist Church, with burial at a later date. Following service, there will be military rites outside the church by U.S. Army Funeral Honors Detail and Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49. Visitation will be for an hour before services Saturday at the church. Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, an Overton Family Service, Waterloo, is assisting with arrangements.
Memorials: may be directed to St. Timothys United Methodist Church or the American Diabetes Association.
Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.
In his free time Harold enjoyed woodworking and model trains. However, his greatest joy was in being “Papa” to his two grandchildren, Austin and Ethan.
