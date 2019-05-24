{{featured_button_text}}
Harold V. Swartzrock

(1927-2019)

CHARLES CITY — Harold V. Swartzrock, 91, of Charles City, died Tuesday, May 21, at MercyOne North Iowa in Mason City.

He was born Sept. 5, 1927, at home on the farm in Charles City, son of Gilbert and Margaret (Pint) Swartzrock. On Aug. 9, 1947, he married Darlene (Schoolcraft) Swartzrock at Calvary Baptist Church. She preceded him in death in 2002.

Harold attended school, then went into the military and served as a mechanic during World War II. Harold sold Shell gas, worked on cars and worked third shift at Oliver Tractor Plant. He later began Swartzrock Implement Co. in Charles City, which he has owned and operated for 69 years. He never officially retired.

Harold was one of the founding members of Cedar Valley Engine Club and contributed to the Floyd County Museum.

Survived by: a son, Steven (Diana) Swartzrock of Charles City; grandchildren, Benjamin Swartzrock, Leah Swartzrock and Daniel Swartzrock; a brother-in-law, Edgar (Rosemary) Schoolcraft; a sister-in-law, Doris Bettesworth; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: his wife; his parents; a son, Vernon Swartzrock; and a brother, Robert Swartzrock.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 25, at Calvary Baptist Church, with burial in Riverside Cemetery, Charles City. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. today, May 24, and for an hour before services Saturday, all at the church. Fullerton-Hage Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Charles City, is assisting the family.

Memorials: may be directed to the Floyd County Museum or Cedar Valley Engine Club.

Condolences may be left at www.Fullertonfh.com.

Harold loved Minneapolis Moline tractors and collecting pedal tractors; if you come out to the shop you can see his collection.

