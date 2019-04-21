Harold 'Tuffy' Weihe

(1927-2019)
WATERLOO —- Harold L. “Tuffy” Weihe, 91, of Waterloo, died at home Friday, April 19.
He was born at home on April 20, 1927, in Westgate, son of Louis and Emma (Geistfeld) Weihe. Harold married Dorothy Holmes on Feb. 17, 1951, in Waverly. She died Aug. 22, 2001. Harold served in the U.S. Navy during World War II, and was a crane operator for many years with the International Union of Operating Engineers in Des Moines.
He was a member of the Waterloo Fraternal Order of Eagles for more than 60 years.
Survivors: two daughters, Jackie (Eugene) Frost of Raymond and Mary Stephens of Dunkerton; a son, Dewayne (Monica) Schmidt of Rapid City, S.D.; seven grandchildren, Jeff (Amy) Frost, Becky Frost, Sheri (Troy) Purdy, Jenny Schmidt, Jade (Mike) Sanchez, Jennifer Clark and Ryan Stephens; 14 great-grandchildren; and a special family friend, Colleen Clark.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; a daughter, Kathy Weihe; two brothers, Romaine “John” Weihe and LaVern “Billy” Weihe; and two sisters, Margaret and Alice Weihe.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, with burial in Hillside Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Military honors will be conducted by Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49. Visitation is for an hour before the service at the funeral home.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials to Black Hawk County Veterans Affairs or the Cedar Bend Humane Society.
Online condolences at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
Harold enjoyed time at McDonald’s with his coffee club friends, having family and friends visit, and feeding squirrels. He was thankful to recently reunite with his son. Even at 91, Harold still mowed his yard, did all the snow removal in the winter, and changed the oil in his vehicle.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.