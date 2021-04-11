WATERLOO-Harold Tally, 56, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, April 7th, 2021. He was born Feb 2nd, 1965, in Springfield, IL, son of Perry and Ella (Cook) Tally. Harold is survived by his wife, Linette Tally (Waterloo); brother, Anthony (Sherry) Vowels (MO); three step-children; five grandchildren; his mother and father-in-law.