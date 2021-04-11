February 2, 1965-April 7, 2021
WATERLOO-Harold Tally, 56, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, April 7th, 2021. He was born Feb 2nd, 1965, in Springfield, IL, son of Perry and Ella (Cook) Tally. Harold is survived by his wife, Linette Tally (Waterloo); brother, Anthony (Sherry) Vowels (MO); three step-children; five grandchildren; his mother and father-in-law.
Memorial Services: 9:30 AM, Monday, April 12th at St. Edward Catholic Church, 1423 Kimball Ave, Waterloo, IA 50702. Services are also viewable online at sted.org (YouTube symbol, top right). Memorials can be directed to the family.
