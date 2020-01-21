Harold Squires

(1936-2020)

CEDAR FALLS — Harold D. Squires 83, of Kansas City, Kan., formerly of Cedar Falls, died Friday, Jan. 17.

He was born Jan. 25, 1936, in Cedar Falls, son of Robert and Marion Squires. He married Connie J. Creeden on Dec. 27, 1957. They divorced. He married Marilyn J. Hawker on June 27, 1986. She preceded him in death.

Harold graduated from Cedar Falls High School and continued his education at the University of Northern Iowa with a B.S. in education. Harold worked for John Deere Waterloo Tractor Works and retired years later.

Survived by: a son, Steven Squires (Christine) of Hudson; two daughters, Pam Lind (Mike) of Pella and Sandy Bennett of Nashville; three stepdaughters, Lynn Pierce of Cedar Falls, Jill Howell (Brad) of Basehor, Kan., and Angela Trowbridge Martinez of Lee’s Summit, Mo.; 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; a brother, Gene Squires; and a sister, Bev Stamper.

Preceded in death by: his wife Marilyn; his parents; and an older brother, Bob Squires.

Services: No services are planned.