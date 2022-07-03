Harold Sorensen
April 15, 1955-June 29, 2022
CEDAR FALLS-Harold Sorensen, 67, of Cedar Falls, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. He was born April 15, 1955, to Edwin and Beulah (Chrisman) Sorensen. Harold married Julie Ann Witt on June 30, 1990. He was a proud farmer, having planted the beloved home farm for the 53rd season this year. He is survived by his wife; 4 children; 2 grandchildren; brother; and 3 sisters. His funeral service will be at 10:30 am Thursday, July 7, 2022 at Zion Lutheran Church of Hudson with visitation from 4-7:00 pm the evening before at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home of Cedar Falls. Full obit information at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.