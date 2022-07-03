CEDAR FALLS-Harold Sorensen, 67, of Cedar Falls, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. He was born April 15, 1955, to Edwin and Beulah (Chrisman) Sorensen. Harold married Julie Ann Witt on June 30, 1990. He was a proud farmer, having planted the beloved home farm for the 53rd season this year. He is survived by his wife; 4 children; 2 grandchildren; brother; and 3 sisters. His funeral service will be at 10:30 am Thursday, July 7, 2022 at Zion Lutheran Church of Hudson with visitation from 4-7:00 pm the evening before at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home of Cedar Falls. Full obit information at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.