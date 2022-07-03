 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Courier is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Community Bank and Trust

Harold Sorensen

  • 0
Harold Sorensen

Harold Sorensen

April 15, 1955-June 29, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Harold Sorensen, 67, of Cedar Falls, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. He was born April 15, 1955, to Edwin and Beulah (Chrisman) Sorensen. Harold married Julie Ann Witt on June 30, 1990. He was a proud farmer, having planted the beloved home farm for the 53rd season this year. He is survived by his wife; 4 children; 2 grandchildren; brother; and 3 sisters. His funeral service will be at 10:30 am Thursday, July 7, 2022 at Zion Lutheran Church of Hudson with visitation from 4-7:00 pm the evening before at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home of Cedar Falls. Full obit information at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Why you should try pepper on desserts

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News