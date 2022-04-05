Harold Roy Luchtenburg

April 3, 2022
Harold Luchtenburg age 89, died Sunday, April 3, 2022 at his home with his family by his side.
Friends may call from 11:00 to 12 noon Thursday April 7, 2022 at the Goettsch Funeral Home, Anamosa with a graveside service to follow at Riverside Cemetery.
Surviving is his wife Janice, 5 children, Rick (Cindy), Brian, Jeff and Steven Luchtenburg and Lisa (Eric) Epley, 16 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild and 2 sisters, Violet Brinkman and Viola Wagner.
