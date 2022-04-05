 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Harold Roy Luchtenburg

Harold Roy Luchtenburg

April 3, 2022

Harold Luchtenburg age 89, died Sunday, April 3, 2022 at his home with his family by his side.

Friends may call from 11:00 to 12 noon Thursday April 7, 2022 at the Goettsch Funeral Home, Anamosa with a graveside service to follow at Riverside Cemetery.

Surviving is his wife Janice, 5 children, Rick (Cindy), Brian, Jeff and Steven Luchtenburg and Lisa (Eric) Epley, 16 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild and 2 sisters, Violet Brinkman and Viola Wagner.

