ALAMO, TX—Harold Robert Hild, 90, of Alamo, TX, passed away on August 3, 2023. Harold was born on October 24, 1932, in rural Black Hawk County near the Eagle Center Catholic Church to Dale and Alice (Yarrow) Hild. He attended country school, grade school in La Porte City and Evansdale and high school at Geneseo, East Waterloo, Gilbertville and graduated from La Porte City High School in 1950.

Harold married Ruth Mummelthie on December 28, 1956 at Austin, MN. she died January 18, 1992. He married Lynnette L. Gagnon on November 19, 1994, at Nazareth Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls.

Harold was employed at Rath Packing Company and was an industrial electrician at John Deere Tractor Works for 31 years, retiring in 1987. He also farmed west of La Porte City for several years. Harold served in the U.S. Navy Reserves. from 1950 to 1952. He was on active duty from 1952 to 1954. He was stationed at Corpus Christi, Texas Air Base as an aviation electrician with the Blue Angels. Harold was a member of American Legion Post 207 in La Porte City. He served as Commander for 2 years and was a member of the Benton County 40&8 Club #625.

Beginning in the winter of 1994, he and Lynnette spent their winters in south Texas and moved there permanently in 2001. They moved to the Alamo Country Club in 2003. They enjoyed golfing, biking, traveling in Mexico, going to music events, area school programs, dances, and spending time with friends and family. Harold is survived by his wife, 3 sons, Steven (Deb), James (Donna) and Mark; a stepdaughter Torey Schamle; a stepson Todd Gagnon; grandchildren: Eric Hid and Laura Hild, 2 step-grandchildren; 4 step-great grand-children; a sister Carol Usher. Preceding him in death were his parents, his first wife Ruth (d 1992), a brother David Hild; a sister Shirley Juhl and a step-daughter-in-law Melissa Humphrey-Gagnon and granddaughter Amy Hild.

A graveside service will be held at Westview Cemetery, 9698 Bishop Rd. La Porte City, Iowa on Saturday September 9th at 1 pm.

A celebration of life gathering will be held at the La Porte City Veterans Memorial Hall, 302 Cedar Street, La Porte City, Iowa, following the service. If attending the service, please bring a lawn chair.

Memorials can be directed to the La Porte City American Legion, 302 Cedar Street, La Porte City, Iowa.

It is requested that in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to the La Porte City American Legion.