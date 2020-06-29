(1932-2020)
CEDAR FALLS -- Harold R. Sands, 87, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, June 29, at home.
He was born Dec. 13, 1932, in Janesville, son of William and Irma (Whitney) Sands. Harold married Betty Lee on Nov. 10, 1951, in Harrison, Ark. She died Sept. 17, 1993. Harold married Beverly Jesse on Oct. 24, 1998, in Cedar Falls. She died on Aug. 31 2016.
Harold attended both Janesville and Cedar Falls High School, and owned Oakland Industries in Cedar Falls for 30 years, retiring in 2003. He was formerly a member at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls.
Survivors: six daughters, Nancy (Jim) Davies of Allison, Debbie (Jeff) Nelson of Owatonna, Minn., Pam (Pete) Kiernan of Centerville, Ohio, Susan (Tom) Bartels of Watertown, Minn., Connie (Jeremy) Day of Nashua, and Dawn (Jim) Sueppel of Marion; 18 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Evelyn Turner of Cedar Falls; two stepchildren; and four stepgrandchildren.
Preceded in death by: his parents; both wives; three brothers, Vernon, Donny and David Sands; and two sisters, Patrisha Graham and Shirley Sands in infancy.
Services: will be private. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, with burial in Hillside Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Those attending the visitation should bring and wear a mask and social distance.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials to the family.
Online condolences at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
