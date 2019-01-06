(1936-2019)
WATERLOO —- Harold R. Corson Jr, 82, of Waterloo, died Friday, Jan. 4, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home of natural causes.
He was born May 22, 1936, in Rockford, Ill., son of Harold R. Corson Sr. and Ila Byers. He attended Rockford College. He married Barbara Norris in 1958 in Waterloo. He was a hospital representative for Abbott Laboratories, and worked at Allen Hospital for five years in the biochemistry lab prior to Abbott Laboratories. He also served in the National Guard.
He was a driver for the Cedar Valley Food Bank for 10 years.
Survivors: his wife; a son, Reid (Debra) Corson of Waterloo; two grandchildren, Cortney Corson and Kyle (Katie) Corson; and four great-grandchildren, Corson Klein, Norris Klein, Aceton Corson and Elle Corson.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a daughter, Catherine Corson; and a sister, Diane Holbrook.
Services: Graveside services will be held at a later date.
Memorials: To Cedar Valley Hospice.
Online condolences at www.LockeFuneralHome.com
