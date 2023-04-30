Harold R. Bass

September 30, 1931-April 28, 2023

WATERLOO-Harold R. Bass, 91, of Waterloo, died Friday, April 28 at MercyOne Medical Center in Waterloo.

He was born September 30, 1931, at home on a farm in Fairbank, the son of Guy A. and Martha Wood Bass. He married Rose Nie on September 16, 1957, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Gilbertville. She passed away on April 8, 2016.

Harold served in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He was later employed as chemist at Rath Packing Company until 1984 and then was employed with Land O Lakes until his retirement. He was a member of the 4th Degree Knights of Columbus.

Survivors include: two sons, Dean (Pat) of Homer Glen, Ill, and James of Kansas City; two daughters, Lynn Rolfes of Tenn. and Julie (Mark) Moser of Waterloo; five grandchildren, Justin (Megan) Welsh, Melissa (Cyle) Cox, Barbara (Omar) Barraza, Brenda Bass, and Molly Moser; a great-grandchildren, Avery, Parker, Lucy, Omar and Rose; his sister, Doris Herrmann of Albuquerque, NM.

Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife, Rose; his grandson, Brandon Welsh; his brother Glen Bass; his son-in-law, Jay Rolfes.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 2, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Full military rites will be conducted by the Evansdale Amvets Post 31, assisted by the Naval Honor Guard. Public visitation from 4-7 p.m. Monday at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, where there will be a 4:30 p.m. 4th Degree Knights of Columbus rosary. Visitation will continue for one hour before services at the church. Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com .

Memorials may be directed to the family.