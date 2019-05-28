{{featured_button_text}}
CEDAR FALLS — Harold Powell, 84, of Cedar Falls, formerly of New Hartford, died Saturday, May 25, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.

He was born Sept. 27, 1934, in Shell Rock, son of George and Esther (Peters) Powell. He married Pat Jones on Aug. 18, 1954, in New Hartford.

Harold was a graduate of New Hartford High School and briefly worked construction, helping to build the Price Lab School on the campus of the University of Northern Iowa. He later was a cement worker, farm worker and then worked for 11 years at Waterloo Corrugated Box Co. Harold then became plant manager at Hawkeye Corrugated Box Company in Cedar Falls, where he worked for 30 years, retiring in 1994.

Survived by: his wife; his daughter, Deb (Carl) Boeke, of Lakeville, Minn.; his two sons, Brad (Rhonda) Powell of Pickerington, Ohio, and Lance (Lori) Powell of Grand Junction, Colo.; five grandchildren, Seth Powell, Drew and Nate Boeke, and Ross and Dane Powell; two great-grandchildren, Arlo Harold Powell and Paxton Taylor Boeke; his sister, Mary (Bud) Wildeboer of Parkersburg; and his brother, Darrell (Sarah) Powell of Cedar Falls.

Preceded in death by: his parents; and three brothers, Lester, Russell and Ronald Powell.

Services: 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, at First United Methodist Church, with burial at Greenwood Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. today, May 28, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, and for an hour before services at the church.

Memorials: may be directed to the church or the charity of the donor’s choice. The family requests no flowers or plants.

Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

Harold was a quiet, well-respected man, a hard worker and enjoyed fishing, boating, hiking, gardening, and above all loved his family and friends.

