June 1, 1932-October 14, 2022

GRUNDY CENTER-Harold N. "Curly" Ehmen, 90, of Grundy Center, Iowa, passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022, at Creekside Living in Grundy Center.

Curly was born on June 1, 1932, the son on Henry and Grace (Franken) Ehmen. He was raised in rural Butler County until the age of 7 and then the family moved to rural Grundy Center. He attended Grundy County Community Schools. Curly was united in marriage to Mavis Nehring on July 18, 1951, at the First Presbyterian Church in Reinbeck. They made their home in rural Grundy Center and welcomed 4 children into their family. Curly loved to farm and did so on the family farm until his retirement at 49 in 1981. Curly kept busy in retirement. He enjoyed helping family and close friends any way he could.

Curly was a long-time member of the Bethany Presbyterian Church. He served the church as deacon and on the church board. He loved to golf and play backgammon. Curly took pride in keeping both his yard and his cars nice and clean. Curly was a kind and social man who enjoyed people and loved his morning coffee with his friends in town. However, his true joy in life came from spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and his great-grandchildren.

Curly is survived by his children Stephanie (Craig) Harders of Gladbrook, Iowa, Dan (Marva) Ehmen of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Lori (Bill) Coens of Kansas City, Kansas, and Joey (Gina) Ehmen of Des Moines, Iowa; grandchildren Brandon Harders, Jaime Schmidt, Jenny Schmitz, Dustin Ehmen, Michael Ehmen, Hayden Coens, and Dylan Coens; great-grandchildren Parker and Bennett Schmidt, and Wilken and Theo Schmitz; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Mavis Ehmen; brothers George Ehmen, Ben Ehmen, and Richard Ehmen; and sisters Anne Beckman, Helen Winterberg, and Bertha Henricks.