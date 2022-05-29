Harold “Mike” Michael Batt

TITONKA-Harold “Mike” Michael Batt was born in Titonka, Iowa, to the late William and Beula (Taylor) Batt on December 17, 1937. He attended school in Burt, graduating from high school in 1956. After graduation, Mike joined the Air Force and served his country for 4 years as an intelligence analyst. After being honorably discharged in 1960 he started working for Western Electric/AT&T/Lucent. On November 2, 1963 Mike married Emogene Wichtendahl at St Paul’s Lutheran Church in Whittemore, IA. Mike and Emogene were blessed by the arrival of their daughter Tamara on November 7, 1971.

Mike was an avid sports enthusiast and worked as a high school football and basketball referee. He loved gardening, bird watching, and traveling. He always wanted to see what was over the next hill. After Tamara went away to school, Mike and Emogene became foster parents. In the 20 years as foster parents they opened their home to help nearly 20 kids

Mike is survived by his wife Emogene, his daughter Tamara and Brian Buchanan of Olathe, KS, and his grandchildren Meghan Buchanan and Ian Buchanan; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his siblings William (Junior), Richard (Dick), Darrel, Howard (Swede), Betty Jean, Robert, Maxine.

The funeral service for Mike will be at 11:30 AM on Thursday, June 2 at Saint Paul Lutheran Church, Whittemore, Iowa. There will be a visitation on Tuesday, May 31 from 5:00-7:00 PM with a prayer service at 7:00 at Dahl-Van Hove Shoof Funeral Home, Cedar Falls; visitation will continue on Thursday at the church beginning at 10:30 until the time of service. Burial will be at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, Whittemore. Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home is assisting the family.