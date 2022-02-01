Sept. 6,1935-Jan. 27, 2022

WELLSBURG-Harold LuRay Meyer, 86, of Wellsburg, IA passed away peacefully at Grundy County Memorial Hospital on Thursday January 27, 2022, under the care of Unity Point Hospice.

Funeral services for LuRay will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 3, 2022, at the First Christian Reformed Church in Rural Wellsburg, Iowa. Rev. Steven Mulder will be officiating the services for LuRay. Public visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at the Abels Funeral Home Wellsburg Chapel located at 304 North Adams, PO Box 177, Wellsburg, IA 50680. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be directed in LuRay’s name to his family which will later be designated elsewhere. For further information or to leave an online condolence please visit www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.

LuRay Meyer was born on September 6,1935 in Wellsburg Iowa, the son of Lubert and Jennie (Eckhoff) Meyer. LuRay attended Wellsburg Community School graduating from High School in 1953. He worked numerous jobs in the printing industry until he retired.

He was united in marriage to Karen Sassaman on October 11,1966. From this union, LuRay and Karen were blessed with 3 children. Myles, Melinda, and Michelle. LuRay was a lifelong member of First Christian Reformed Church in Wellsburg. He was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes fan, lover of all that is John Deere and Ford.

Upon his retirement he continued to enjoy mowing lawns in town and helping Karen with her in home daycare. He also loved spending much quality time with his grandchildren. LuRay loved his family and enjoyed watching his grandchildren grow up.

LuRay is survived by his mother-in-Law Elner (Foote) Sassaman and his three children. His son Myles (Sheryl) Meyer of Holland, and his daughters, Melinda (Mark) Reding of Grundy Center, and Michelle (Paul) Fink of Cedar Falls. Eight grandchildren: Candice and Samuel Meyer, Bailey and Skylar Reding, Angelic, Madison, Noah and Samantha Fink. Ten nephews and 5 nieces.

He was preceded in death by wife, Karen Meyer, his father, Lubert and mother Jennie Meyer and brother Boyd Meyer.